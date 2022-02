Most Of HCJ Members Ready To Resign Due To Inspection By Ethics Council

Most of the members of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) are ready to resign from the post over an inspection by the Ethics Council initiated by it in regard of 14 incumbent HCJ members.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the HCJ.

On February 9, the Ethics Council initiated a simultaneous evaluation of 14 incumbent members of the HCJ.

At the same time, the HCJ noted that the evaluation of candidates for vacant positions has not been started, the earlier appointed interviews dates with the candidates have been changed by the Ethics Council, having set up a new schedule in a way to first evaluate the incumbent members of the HCJ.

In turn, the possibility of exercising the powers of the High Council of Justice in accordance with the Constitution is due to the presence of at least fifteen elected (appointed) members of the Supreme Council of Justice, among which the majority are judges.

As of today, as stated by the High Council of Justice, the competence of the council is on the verge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pavlo Hrechkivskyi, a member of the High Council of Justice, who resigned, predicts that the work of the High Council of Justice will be blocked.