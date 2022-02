At the talks of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany), Ukraine will seek to unblock work in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine to advance the peace process.

That follows from a statement by the Presidential Office with reference to the statement of the head of the Office Andrii Yermak during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One of the goals of the Ukrainian side at the talks of political advisers to the leaders of the states participating in the Normandy Format will be to unblock the work of the Trilateral Contact Group in order to further advance in a peaceful settlement and end the war in Donbas," it says.

Yermak noted that the Ukrainian side will also propose initiatives to improve the verification of the full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

In addition, the head of the Presidential Office stressed that Ukraine should raise the issue of unblocking the process of mutual release of detainees and opening checkpoints on the demarcation line.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries would be held on Thursday, February 10, in Berlin (Germany).