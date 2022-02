The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained an agent of Belarusian secret services, who had planned terror attacks in Kyiv.

The press service of the Authority has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the SSU also found out that the said person had intimidated mass media representatives and foreign citizens.

The Ukrainian Service also found out that the person had been involved in organizing unauthorized meetings near foreign diplomatic representations.

In compliance with the preliminary data, the actions of the agent were seeking political destabilization in Ukraine and discrediting of the state before the EU countries and citizens of the Republic of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the SSU detained an agent of Russian secret services who had planned to organize terror attacks in Odesa region.