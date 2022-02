Gold medalist Gu Ailing of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of women's freeski big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing with a Woolen bouquet. Photo by Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi.

Among the numerous remarkable highlights of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are the bouquets presented to the medal winners. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Instead of a bunch of flowers, medalists receive unique woolen bouquets featuring traditional knitting technique, which is an intangible cultural heritage of China. The woolen bouquets, which never wither, are designed to epitomize the everlasting glory that belongs to the Olympic laureates.

The knitting technique of woolen yarn was introduced to China's coastal cities about 100 years ago. Chinese craftsmen integrated the traditional knotting technique, which was widely applied in making fishing nets, bamboo baskets, and decorations like "Chinese knots," with the imported knitting technique.

The woolen bouquet to the Olympic laureates. Photo by Xinhua.

The Chinese style knitting technique took shape and was passed down generation by generation in China.

A total of 1,251 bouquets with 16,731 handmade flowers in seven categories, such as rose, lily of the valley, sweet osmanthus and olive, were created for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The woolen bouquets not only save time and costs for transportation and preservation, but also reflect the concept of a green Olympics.