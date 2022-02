With smokestacks as the backdrop, the big air events at Beijing 2022 have caught many poeple's eyes. The Big Air Shougang, a Beijing Winter Olympics venue, used to be an industrial complex of iron and steel plants. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The Big Air Shougang was built in the western Shijingshan district of Beijing, the Olympic venue sits within the former Shougang Industrial Park, which was the largest steel mill in the region before it closed in 2011.

The largely steel structure designed by TeamMinus occupies a dramatic location alongside four large cooling towers on a strip of land between a former cooling lake and the Yongding River.

The Big Air Shougang. Photo by Xinhua.

It has a long slope, followed by a flatter central section where the takeoff ramp is located, and finally a shorter sloped landing area.

At the base of the jump, concrete stands with 2,500 permanent seats have been built around the landing area. The capacity for the Olympics was raised with additional steel stands.

Flying over smokestacks. Video by New China TV.

The Big Air Shougang venue forms part of a plan to redevelop the former steelworks, and several other buildings were renovated for the Olympics.

The nearby Oxygen Factory complex will be used as the entrance building for spectators watching the events, while the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee moved its headquarters into a converted iron ore storage towers on the site in 2017.

As part of the wider development of the industrial site, numerous office blocks along with a conference center, waterpark and museum are set to be built.

Beijing Winter Olympics breathes new life into former steel mill. Video by New China TV.