Ivano-Frankivsk Ready To Host U.S. Embassy If It Moves To Western Ukraine – Mayor Martsinkiv

Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv has said that Ivano-Frankivsk is ready to host the embassy of the United States if the embassy decides to move to western Ukraine.

Martsinkiv said this in a video address, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Martsinkiv, he learned that the embassy of the United States is considering moving to western Ukraine because of the alleged threat of a Russian military attack on Kyiv.

In connection with this, the mayor said that he is preparing a letter to the embassy with a proposal to move to Ivano-Frankivsk.

"We are preparing a letter to the embassy of the United States, which is considering moving to Western Ukraine. Ivano-Frankivsk is ready to help and accept the U.S. embassy," Martsinkiv said.

According to him, the possibility of locating the U.S. embassy at the Locomotive Repair Plant is being considered.

"Ivano-Frankivsk is ready to help receive the embassy. We are even considering the option of offering part of the Locomotive Repair Plant and fencing this area in accordance with the requirements of the embassy," said the mayor.

He added that the city is ready to receive other embassies that plan to move to western Ukraine.

According to media reports, the U.S. embassy in Kyiv is considering moving to western Ukraine in the event of a possible Russian invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States has again recommended that its citizens leave Ukraine.