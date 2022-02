The United Kingdom has delivered military assets and equipment for the needs of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another consignment of military-technical assistance arrived in Ukraine from the United Kingdom on February 8 and 9. Military assets and equipment for the needs of the Ukrainian territorial defense forces, particularly bulletproof vests, helmets, etc., were delivered this time," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the aircraft carrying the military assets and equipment was received by Deputy Defense Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov, Chief of Staff/Deputy Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces Serhii Sobko, the British embassy in Ukraine’s defense attaché and Royal Navy Commodore Tim Woods, and the embassy’s defense attaché Patrick Paddy Kwakye.

According to Shapovalov, this assistance was provided to the newly created territorial defense force pursuant to the agreements that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached in Kyiv on February 1.

Ukraine considers the provision of international technical assistance as a manifestation of the British government’s attention to the issues of preserving Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty and improving the defense potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UK has provided an additional GBP 88 million (USD 120 million) in economic aid to Ukraine.