The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has informed former President Viktor Yanukovych of suspicion of inciting servicemen of the State Security Administration to desert.

The press service of the SBI has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, in agreement with the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General’s Office, informed the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych about a new suspicion - inciting servicemen of the State Security Administration to desert (Part 4 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code)", the statement said.

It is indicated that on February 24, 2014, Yanukovych, fleeing from criminal liability for crimes against protesters, persuaded the deputy head of the State Security Administration - the head of the Presidential Security Service to desert.

As a result, his head of security did not return to his place of service on a business trip from the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

At that, the suspect left Ukraine for the Russian Federation.

In the near future, a decision will be made to apply to the investigating judge with a request to select a measure of restraint for the suspect (in absentia).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested in absentia the former head of the Security Service of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, who is suspected of desertion.