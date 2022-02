Cabinet Approves Procedure For Paying UAH 500 To Those Vaccinated With Booster Dose Against COVID-19 From Marc

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for paying UAH 500 to those vaccinated with a booster dose against COVID-19 coronavirus infection from March 14.

The corresponding resolution was adopted with revision on the same day at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the document approved the procedure for paying additional assistance in the amount of UAH 500 to persons who completed the full course of vaccination (2 doses of the vaccine) and were vaccinated with a booster dose.

Also, the resolution increased the validity of the account for receiving payments and the period for using the payment from 4 to 9 months.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainians will be able to receive UAH 500 for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine as part of the E-Support program from March 14.

To date, 500,000 Ukrainians have already received booster vaccinations.

“We note that to date, more than 8.2 million citizens have already used the E-Support program. In general, since the start of its launch, UAH 8.25 billion have been transferred to Ukrainians’ cards, and citizens have already spent UAH 2.7 billion of the funds received," the statement says.

The most popular types of expenses are spending on:

- bookstores - UAH 948 million;

- cinemas - UAH 597 million;

- theatres, concerts and entertainment services - UAH 312 million;

- rail and air passenger transportation - UAH 302 million;

- sports - UAH 302 million;

- medicines - UAH 227 million;

- educational services, school supplies, sporting goods - UAH 88 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed Ukrainians over 60 and persons with group I and II disabilities to use vaccination funds to pay for housing and utility services under the E-Support program.

On December 19, the E-Support project was officially launched in the Diia app, under which citizens vaccinated against coronavirus can receive UAH 1,000.

The Verkhovna Rada allocated UAH 8 billion to pay UAH 1,000 to those vaccinated against coronavirus.

As of January 17, Ukrainians have spent UAH 1.5 billion under the E-Support program.

The most popular types of spending remain spending on bookstores, cinemas, theaters and concerts.