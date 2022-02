The prosecutor's office asks the High Anti-Corruption Court to take into custody Member of Parliament Serhii Kuzminykh (Servant of the People faction), who is suspected of taking a UAH 558,000 bribe, and set bail as an alternative to arrest.

A representative of the Prosecutor General's Office announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"(We ask) to take him into custody and bail," he said.

According to him, the sanction of the article, which Kuzminykh is charged with, provides for a maximum of UAH 49,000 bail as an alternative to arrest.

He noted that the investigation initially planned to file a petition for the election of only a measure of restraint in the form of bail in relation to the MP, however, after Kuzminykh failed to appear several times when summoned to participate in the proceedings and was put on the wanted list, the decision was reviewed.

"An option has been added - taking into custody," the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Serhii Kuzminykh, who is suspected of taking a bribe in the amount of UAH 558,000 for assistance in concluding contracts between private companies and a hospital in Zhytomyr region, appeared in court after returning from Zhytomyr, but the election of a preventive measure was postponed until February 11.

Earlier, Kuzminykh did not appear at the court session on the election of a measure of restraint, as he went to Zhytomyr for his passport.