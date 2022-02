Commission Of Internal Affairs Ministry Reveals Violation Of Order Of Service And Facts Of Military Hazing In

The commission of the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed a violation of the order of service and facts of military hazing in the military unit where served the soldier of the National Guard Artemii Riabchuk, suspected of killing four military men, one civilian and wounding five more military men in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro.

Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that representatives of the commission of the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted a survey of the personnel of unit No. 3021 of the National Guard, where Riabchuk served.

"Even before the start of a thorough analysis of the questionnaires, which is about to begin, I can say that the commission has revealed facts of military hazing. The materials received will be sent to the State Bureau of Investigation in the coming days," he wrote.

At the same time, he emphasizes that the revealed facts of military hazing do not indicate the motives for the shooting.

The motives are still unknown, and the State Bureau of Investigation will investigate them as part of the pre-trial investigation.

"The commission revealed a violation of the order and organization of the service, which led to the tragedy. The order of access to the weapon storage room was violated. There was a lack of control over the closing of the arms locker, which should be properly closed. The quality of the briefing before joining the duty also raises questions and neglect of medical support for military personnel - a number of medicines were missing in the first-aid kit," Yenin wrote.

He also added that the hospitalized soldiers are recovering.

Some of them have already been discharged from intensive care.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 28, the court arrested Riabchuk.

He retracted all the evidence given earlier to the investigation.

The soldier faces from 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.