Zelenskyy Appoints Kyiv City State Administration First Deputy Head Kuleba As Kyiv Governor Instead Of Volodin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed First Deputy Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Oleksii Kuleba as the Chairperson of the Kyiv Regional State Administration to replace Vasyl Volodin.

That follows from in Presidential Decrees 47-48 dated February 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy also signed Decree 48 on the appointment of Oleksii Kuleba as Chairperson of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

According to the press service of the Presidential Office, Kuleba had previously served as the first deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of self-governing powers.

Kuleba graduated from Kyiv National Economic University in 2005 (Master in International Economics).

In 2005-2008 he was a postgraduate student at the National Academy of Public Administration under the President.

He is a PhD in public administration.

He also served as director of the department of urban improvement of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Kuleba also has experience in entrepreneurial activity.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in June 2020, Zelenskyy appointed Volodin as the governor of Kyiv.