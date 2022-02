3 dead in residential building fire in Shanghai

Firefighters in China. Photo by Xinhua.

Firefighters in China. Photo by Xinhua.

Three people died in a residential building fire in eastern China's Shanghai, according to local authorities. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The fire broke out in Putuo District at 1:51 a.m., the district's fire and rescue detachment said.

Firemen arrived at the building shortly after the blaze started.

Preliminary investigations show that the fire was caused by a faulty lithium-ion battery of an electric bicycle that was kept indoors.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.