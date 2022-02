State Commission On Technogenic And Environmental Safety And Emergencies Classifies Zakarpattia, Luhansk And K

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has classified Zakarpattia, Luhansk and Khmelnytskyi regions as the "red" zone of epidemic danger from February 11.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this on his Telegram channel following a meeting of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Based on the results (of the meeting), the State Commission decided to establish from 12:00 a.m. on February 11, 2022 the "red" level of epidemic danger in the territory of Zakarpattia, Luhansk and Khmelnytskyi regions,” he wrote.

Thus, from February 11, restrictive anti-epidemic measures, provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger, should be introduced in the territory of Zakarpattia, Luhansk and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As of February 8, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies classified five regions as the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko says that an outbreak of coronavirus has begun in Ukraine.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies classified Ivano-Frankivsk region as the "red" zone of epidemic danger from January 24.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies classified Rivne region as the "red" zone of epidemic danger from January 27.