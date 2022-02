None of the female employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have been put on the mandatory military register because of the expectation of a new order from the Ministry of Defense and the definition of a mechanism for the procedure for putting on such a register.

This is stated in the response of the SBI to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The SBI said that a new order of the Ministry of Defense on the military registration of women has been developed, which is being coordinated with the Ministry of Interior Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The new version of the order should clarify the specialties and professions, the acquisition of which provides for military registration and determine the mechanism for the military registration procedure itself.

In this regard, the SBI did not send female employees for military registration to the territorial recruitment and social support centers of the Ministry of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova intends to enter the military register after the entry into force of the new version of the order of the Ministry of Defense and the determination by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the procedure for putting women on such a register.