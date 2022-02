SBI Declines To Say Whether Simultaneous Interrogation Of Poroshenko And Medvedchuk Being Planned

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has declined to provide information about whether a simultaneous interrogation of former president Petro Poroshenko and Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform – For Life faction) is being planned and the possible date of such an interrogation.

The State Bureau of Investigation stated this in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, procedural laws regulate the special procedure via which participants in the relevant proceedings can access and review the information that is created during pre-trial and trial proceedings.

In addition, the State Bureau of Investigation said that the Criminal Procedure Code establishes the special procedure via which the parties to and the participants in criminal proceedings are to familiarize themselves with the materials of a pre-trial investigation.

Therefore, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, in accordance with the Law on Access to Public Information, the requested information is related to a pre-trial investigation and not subject to disclosure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation previously stated that the possibility of simultaneous interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk could not be ruled out.

Poroshenko has said that he does not intend to participate in a simultaneous interrogation of himself and Medvedchuk.