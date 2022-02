Ukraine has launched a tax system for the IT industry Diia.City.

Oleksandr Borniakov, head of the Diia.City project, announced this during his speech at the Diia Summit, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are acting so that not only talented Ukrainians stay at home, but also international IT companies become residents of Diia.City," Borniakov said.

Residents of Diia.City will be able to enjoy preferential tax terms.

In particular, they will pay taxes on the wage fund: personal income tax in the amount of 5%, military duty - 1.5%, unified social contribution - 22% of the minimum wage; corporate taxes: a choice of tax on withdrawn capital - 9% or income tax - 18%.

Also, residents are provided with incentives for "angelic" investments - 0% on the income of individuals as dividends, subject to payment no more than once every 2 years, and a tax rebate from personal income tax is provided for the amount of investments in Ukrainian startups.

One of the first residents of Diia.City will be the international financial technology company Revolut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the Verkhovna Rada determined the tax conditions of a special legal regime for IT Diia City.