The Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched a change of place of registration in the Diia mobile application.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi announced this during a speech at the Diia Summit, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From February 8, Ukrainians can change their place of registration by indicating the address where they plan to live, on the portal or in the Diia mobile application.

In order to change the place of registration, you need:

- submit an application in Diia;

- the registrar will process the application and register the applicant in the register of territorial communities;

- the applicant will receive a registration of a new place of residence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an online residence registration service for Ukrainians with a passport book.