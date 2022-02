President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a program for vaccinated people over 60 for receiving free smartphones in spring.

He said this during a speech at the Diia Summit, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Two years ago, we launched digital literacy courses for the elderly, and in the spring we are launching a new, large, state program - all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 who wish will receive a free, high-quality, modern smartphone and a preferential tariff," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state offered several options for the name of the program and noted that the poll is already available to Ukrainians on smartphones in the Diia app.

In the survey, 3 options for the name of the program are available - Babusiafon, E-grandfather/E-grandmother and E-smartphone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to expand the possibility of purchasing medicines for the funds paid under the E-support program for vaccinated persons with disabilities of groups I and II at the next meeting.