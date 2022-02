Students learn the right way to brush teeth at a school in Lincheng County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng.

Researchers from Chinese and American institutions have developed an artificial enamel analog, which is expected to be a promising candidate as a dental repair material due to its outstanding mechanical strength, stiffness and hardness. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Tooth enamel is an ideal target model for biomimetic material design, but it lacks regenerative capacity. Moreover, the complex structure makes its repair difficult.

The researchers from the Beihang University, the Peking University School of Stomatology (PKU-SS) and the University of Michigan designed the biomimetic enamel analog with essential hierarchical structures at multiple scales.

This nanocomposite material simultaneously exhibited outstanding mechanical strength, high stiffness, hardness, viscoelasticity and toughness, exceeding the properties of natural enamel, as well as previously bulk-manufactured enamel-inspired materials, according to the research article recently published in the journal Science.

"Similar hardness with natural enamel endows this synthetic material with adequate strength for chewing, while preventing excessive wear on healthy teeth", – noted Deng Xuliang, professor at PKU-SS and one of the lead authors.

Moreover, the synthetic enamel analog can withstand greater vibration and impact force, as it is superior to natural enamel in terms of viscoelasticity and toughness.

The multi-scale hierarchical design is amenable to scalable production of high-performance materials, according to the research article.