Days after the opening of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Bing Dwen Dwen, the Games' official mascot, is as appealing to people as athletes' performances, as figurines of the mascot are sold out in stores all over China, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

To help create an atmosphere of the Olympic Winter Games, designers in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province have built a snow sculpture featuring Beijing 2022 mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon at the 34th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, the provincial capital.

The main snow sculpture is about 100 meters long and 30 meters high, using 27,000 cubic meters of snow, and has widely attracted the audience's attention. The fervor for the mascots epitomizes Chinese people's increasing enthusiasm towards winter sports.

Giant snow sculpture Bing Dwen Dwen. Video Produced by People's Daily, China 人民日报