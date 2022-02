The Tianjin Cultural Heritage Center reported that a new milestone has been reached in the archaeological site of the Prince's Tomb Paleolithic site in Jizhou District, Tianjin. At the end of 2021, 158 samples of stone artifacts were excavated, according to The Xinhua News Agency.

The Stone products discovered at the Paleolithic site of the Emperor's Mausoleum. Photo by Xinhua.

Wang Chunxue, associate professor of The Institute of Archeology of Jilin University, said that the stone products found at the Paleolithic site were mainly quartz sandstone and flint, with small amounts of quartz, crystal and iron ore. A rich combination of different types of stone products was discovered, including stone hammers and a large number of stone rods, as well as a rich variety of tools such as pointed tools, scrapers and serrated tools.

The cultural characteristics of the sites make it possible to attribute this place to the Middle and Late Paleolithic, i.e. in absolute terms from 100 to 10 thousand years ago.

The Stone products and tools discovered at the Paleolithic site of the Emperor's Mausoleum. Photo by Xinhua.

Sheng Lishuang, deputy director of the Tianjin Cultural Heritage Center, said that the cumulative findings and results of previous archaeological excavations in Tianjin confirm that the Tianjin region reveals the history of human development for 100 thousand years and is an important place to study the heyday of early humanity.