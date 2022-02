The radio intelligence station Kolchuha will be updated for the Armed Forces.

The press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the mobile automated radio intelligence station Kolchuha will be updated. One of the main tasks defined in the corresponding order is a significant increase in the characteristics of this station," the statement says.

A corresponding order from the Ministry of Defense was received by one of the research and production complexes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged not to believe apocalyptic forecasts regarding the threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.