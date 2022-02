Kyiv Subway Invites Tender For Design Work For Completion Of Lvivska Brama Subway Station With Construction Of

The Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal enterprise has announced a tender for design work on the construction of the station complex Lvivska Brama with the construction of the entrance for UAH 73.439 million.

This is evidenced by the data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, the subject of the purchase is the construction of the station complex Lvivska Brama with the construction of the entrance (design work).

The deadline for submitting proposals is February 21, 2022, the auction is scheduled for February 22.

The deadline for completing the work is August 10, 2023.

Lvivska Brama is an unfinished and mothballed station of the Kyiv subway, which is located on the Syretsko-Pecherska line, between the stations Lukianovska and Zoloti Vorota.

The construction of the station began in mid-1991, but in 1996 the work was frozen due to the lack of a comprehensive solution for the reconstruction of Lvivska Square, where the exit from the station was planned, and mainly due to lack of funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced a delay in the construction of two subway stations Mostytska and Prospect Pravdy of the Syretsko-Pecherska subway line from the station Syrets to the Vynohradar residential area, the contractor asks the court to postpone until May 2023.