Ukrainians Will Be Able To Purchase Print Media, Sports, School And Stationery Products Under E-Support Progra

Ukrainians will be able to purchase print media, sports goods, school supplies and stationery as part of the E-Support program from Monday, February 7.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 68 dated February 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the list of businesses participating in the E-Support program.

From February 7, funds under the E-Support program can be spent not only on the purchase of books, services in the field of culture, sports or passenger transportation, but also on sports goods (skates, skis, travel accessories), stationery, school supplies.

Also, within the framework of this program, Ukrainians can now pay for educational services, children's out-of-school clubs, stay in a summer or sports children's camp.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, the E-Support project was officially launched in the Diia app, within which citizens vaccinated against coronavirus can receive UAH 1,000.

The Verkhovna Rada allocated UAH 8 billion to pay UAH 1,000 to those vaccinated against coronavirus.

From January 24, Ukrainians over 60 years of age can buy medicines under the E-Support program.

From February 7, teenagers aged 14-17 can receive UAH 1,000 of assistance under the E-Support program.