The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) reports that it is forbidden to bring animals into bomb shelters.

This is stated in the response of the State Emergency Service to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"The population subject to shelter arrives at the facilities of the fund of protective structures with personal protective equipment, a two-day supply of food in plastic packaging (if their sealing is not provided for in such facilities), as well as the most necessary things. It is forbidden to bring flammable substances or substances that have a strong smell, as well as bulky things, bring animals," the procedure for filling and staying in the facilities of the civil protection protective structures fund says.

It is also noted that the placement of people in the compartments is assigned to the personnel of the formations for the maintenance of protective structures.

Persons arriving with children are accommodated in a separate compartment or in a place specially designated for them.

Children, the elderly and people who feel unwell are placed in the medical room or near the building envelope and closer to the air ducts.

In the building it is forbidden to smoke, make noise, light kerosene lamps, candles without permission, it is necessary to observe discipline and move at least.

Besides, it is necessary to organize shift rest for people in places equipped for lying.

For proper rest, it is allowed to keep in the building or take with you light bedding and small pillows made of foam rubber, sponge rubber or other synthetic material.

Notifying and informing the sheltered persons about the situation outside the structure, as well as about signals and commands, is carried out by the commander (responsible person) or directly by the radio broadcasting network.

Exit from the structure is carried out in case of receipt of information about the absence of danger (after clarification of the situation in the construction area), as well as in cases of forced evacuation in the manner established by the commander (responsible person).

Forced evacuation from the building of the fund of protective structures is carried out in the event of: damage to the structure, excluding the further stay of the sheltered persons in it; flooding of the building; a fire in a structure and the formation of dangerous concentrations of harmful gases in it; achieving the limiting parameters of the internal air environment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 26, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the metro would become the main bomb shelter in Kyiv in the event of a Russian attack.