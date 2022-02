The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers Germany's explanations regarding the refusal to supply weapons unfair.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The issue of military supplies to Ukraine from Germany or from third countries or international organizations requiring German permission for this, will be on the agenda of my talks today, as well as a number of other issues," Kuleba said.

He noted that the Foreign Ministry considers the explanations regarding the refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine unfair.

At the same time, the minister expressed gratitude to Germany for the work it is doing in the Normandy Format and on other issues of bilateral cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Ukraine on January 17 and plans to visit Kyiv on Monday, February 7.

Germany has not changed its position on the inexpediency of providing weapons to Ukraine, despite the change of government.