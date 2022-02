The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) have detained Member of Parliament Serhii Kuzminykh (Servant of the People), who is suspected of receiving UAH 558,000 in unlawful benefits for facilitating the conclusion of contracts between private companies and a hospital in Zhytomyr region.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The MP was detained after he came to the NACB together with his lawyer.

Kuzminykh was detained, as he was hiding from the investigation and was wanted.

The NACB and SACPO intend to serve Kuzminykh with a petition for a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuzminykh, previously suspected of corruption, said that he was not hiding from the investigation and was ready to cooperate with it.

Kuzminykh was put on the wanted list on February 3.

He was put on the wanted list, because he did not systematically appear at the call of the anti-corruption authorities.