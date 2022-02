SBI Examines Data From All Video Cameras From Poltava To Kyiv And Found That MP Trukhin Was Not Driving Audi C

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) examined data from all video cameras located on the road from Poltava to Kyiv and found that Member of Parliament Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People) was not driving an Audi car.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the State Bureau of Investigation.

The authority reported that they studied the materials of video cameras from Poltava to Kyiv, which recorded the movement of Trukhin's car on the day of the road accident.

Bureau investigators found that on all cameras from Poltava to Boryspil, a man in red clothes was driving an Audi A8.

In particular, this was recorded by the last working camera located in the center of Boryspil.

The State Bureau of Investigation notes that the accident occurred on a section of the road where surveillance cameras were dismantled.

In this regard, the investigation appointed a number of examinations to establish the identity of the driver at the time of the accident.

It is also reported that after the start of the investigation, the State Bureau of Investigation officially applied to the police for it to provide all the materials on the accident, but for unknown reasons these materials were not provided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted four examinations and is conducting the last one, which should establish who was driving during the road accident involving the Member of Parliament Trukhin.

The State Bureau of Investigation does not intend to report suspicion to patrol policeman Sergei Petrik, who did not provide the investigation with a video from the scene of an accident involving Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexander Trukhin (Servant of the People).

Earlier, the Ukrainska Pravda publication published an investigation into a road accident involving Trukhin.

In the video, which was filmed by the police after the incident, Trukhin turned to the law enforcement officer with the words "let me quietly go into the forest," and then promises to "talk" to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.

The MP, according to the video, says that he was not driving the car that got into a road accident.

He also turned to the law enforcement officer and promised to "find himself" later and "thank him".