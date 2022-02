The barocaloric effect of n-alkanes, which indicates its cooling performance through solid-liquid state transition driven by high pressure. Photo by Xinhua.

Chinese scientists have discovered a promising green refrigeration technology that may replace traditional refrigerants represented by freon, a greenhouse gas that leads to severe climate problems, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The research team led by Tong Peng at the Institute of Solid State Physics at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences has found excellent cooling performance in n-alkanes through solid-liquid state transition driven by high pressure. The discovery provides a new perspective for developing eco-friendly refrigeration technology.

Refrigerants are widely used in air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, and more. Current refrigeration technology mainly employs a vapor-compression system, which is highly energy-consuming.

The new technology is safe and eco-friendly at a relatively low cost, according to Lin Jianchao from the research team. A relevant paper was published recently in the journal Nature Communications.

However, problems like high driving pressure and low thermal response remain unsolved, which hinders its future application, according to the team.