Chinese companies gained a greater market share in smartphone AMOLED display panel shipments last year amid a rapidly-growing global market, a report said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Consulting firm CINNO Research said in a research note that Chinese producers, led by BOE Technology Group, seized a 20.2-percent share in the global market in 2021, up 3.7 percentage points from a year ago.

BOE's shipments surged 67.2% from a year ago to 60 mln units, accounting for 8.9% of the world's total, ranking second globally. It was followed by Visionox Co. and Everdisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Co., with a market share of 5.1% and 3%, respectively.

The global smartphone AMOLED screen market registered a robust increase last year despite challenges including a lingering chip shortage, with total shipments at 668 mln units, up 36.3%.

The sector remained dominated by manufacturers from the Republic of Korea, which controlled nearly 80% of the market, the report said. The shipments of Samsung Display alone represented a share of 72.3%, down 4.2 percentage points from a year ago.