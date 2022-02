NACB Has Not Yet Summoned MP Trukhin For Interrogation - Source

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has not yet summoned Member of Parliament Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People) for interrogation in connection with the investigation of the case of an alleged offer by him of unlawful benefits to a police officer after a road accident with his participation.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a source in law enforcement agencies.

"So far, he has not summoned," the source said.

According to him, the pre-trial investigation has just begun and the investigation will have to study the materials in the case, including a video from the body camera of a policeman, which shows Trukhin's conversation with the policemen after the road accident.

After priority investigative actions and the establishment of the entire circle of persons who were at the scene of the event, the issue of summoning them for interrogation will be considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova registered a criminal proceeding on the offer by MP Trukhin of unlawful benefits to police officers after a road accident with his participation.

The pre-trial investigation was entrusted to the NACB.

Earlier, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper published an investigation into a road accident involving Trukhin.

In the video, which was filmed by the police after the incident, Trukhin turned to the law enforcement officer with the words: “Let me quietly go into the forest,” and then promises to call Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.

The MP, according to the video, says that he was not driving the car that was involved in the road accident.

He also turned to a law enforcement officer and promised to "find himself" later and "thank ", and also stated that he was ready to "unload" UAH 150,000, that is, to give a bribe.