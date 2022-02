Member countries of the GUAM (Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova) organization are planning to hold a summit in Kyiv in late 2022.

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement following a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We consider the GUAM organization to be one of the important platforms for our cooperation. Our countries can show leadership potential. We look forward to fruitful work, especially in the context of the GUAM Transport Corridor project. We could develop the project from the viewpoint of cargo delivery and transit along the Europe – Caucasus – Asia route, both by rail and by sea," Shmyhal said.

According to the Ukrainian Prime Minister, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev discussed the possibility of holding the next GUAM meeting at the level of heads of state in Kyiv in late 2022.

Shmyhal proposed holding a preparatory GUAM meeting at the level of prime ministers in Baku.

The prime minister also invited Asadov to visit Ukraine, particularly in November this year, when events commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor will be held.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy met with Aliyev at the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv on January 14.

Ukraine and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement on mutual support in preserving the territorial integrity of the two countries and ensuring security in the Black Sea-Caspian Sea region.