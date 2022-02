International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach expressed his gratitude toward China for making these Olympic Winter Games happen amid the pandemic. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"Unfortunately, the global pandemic is still a reality for all of us. Therefore, our gratitude is even deeper for the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee, the public authorities and all the Chinese people. Thank you for making these Olympic Winter Games happen - and making them happen in a safe way for everyone", – said Bach.