The Ministry of Education and Science has canceled the order to re-contest for the post of President of the National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy (NaUKMA).

Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results of the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister with the participation of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, MPs and the NaUKMA community, an agreement was reached to withdraw the order of the Ministry of Education to announce a repeat election of the President of the National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. This decision has already been implemented," Shkarlet wrote.

Also at the meeting, it was agreed that the university community would create a working group under the patronage of the honorary president of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi to resolve the situation in the university staff in order to avoid lengthy lawsuits in the future.

It was also decided that the Cabinet of Ministers, in particular the Ministry of Education, would not interfere in this procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 27, the National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy elected the former Minister of Education and Science, Chairperson of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance Serhii Kvit as rector.

Later it turned out that during the voting, several unidentified persons entered the room where the voting process took place (the second round), who filled one box with ballots with green paint (according to preliminary data, brilliant green), another box with ballots was taken outside premises.

The Ministry of Education and Science asked the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the police to provide information on the situation with the election of the rector.

After that, students of the National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy announced an indefinite strike due to the refusal of the Ministry of Education and Science to recognize the results of the election of the president of the university.