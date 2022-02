Soldier Riabchuk, Suspected Of Killing 4 Military, Civilian And Wounding 5 More Military In Territory Of YUZHM

Artemii Riabchuk, a conscript soldier of the National Guard, suspected of killing four military men, one civilian and wounding five more military men in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro, retracted all the testimony given earlier to the investigation.

A representative of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes, indeed, the suspect turned to the investigator with a statement retracting his previous testimony," the authority said.

At the same time, the SBI emphasized that this does not affect the course of the pre-trial investigation in any way, since the investigation has a sufficient evidence base.

The pre-trial investigation continues.

The State Bureau of Investigation also stated that the information about the alleged psychological pressure on the suspect is not true.

"Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation work exclusively within the framework of the current legislation. Moreover, all investigative actions carried out with the suspect took place with the participation of his lawyer," the representative of the law enforcement agency added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, soldier Riabchuk, suspected of killing four military men and a civilian and wounding five more military men in the territory of YUZHMASH, will not appeal against his arrest.

On January 28, the court arrested Riabchuk.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking for witnesses in the case of the shooting of National Guardsmen by conscript Riabchuk in Dnipro.

The soldier faces from 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.