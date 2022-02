President says Olympic Movement a unifying force in turbulent times.

China is a promoter of the Olympic spirit and a pursuer of the Olympic ideal with concrete actions, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, reiterating that Beijing 2022, which is set to open on Friday, will fully embody the Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger-Together". This was reported by The China Daily.

Xi made the remarks in a video address at the opening ceremony of the 139th Session of the International Olympic Committee.

He extended a warm welcome to IOC president Thomas Bach and IOC members who have gathered in Beijing, the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Xi said that the world today, under the combined impact of profound changes unseen in a century and a once-in-a-century pandemic, is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation and facing multiple challenges to humanity.

The IOC has led the Olympic Movement in forging ahead with courage and fortitude, playing an important and unique role in galvanizing global solidarity and cooperation to tide over this difficult time, he said.

Xi thanked the IOC for its active contribution to the development of sport in China over the past years and for its strong support and guidance for China's bid and preparations for the Beijing 2022 Games.

He said that from "One World, One Dream" in 2008, to "Together for a Shared Future" in 2022, China has taken an active part in the Olympic Movement and consistently championed the Olympic spirit.

China is committed to pursuing the Olympic ideal with concrete actions, the President stressed.

"By preparing for and organizing the Winter Games, we have successfully engaged 300 million Chinese in sport on snow and ice. We have also promoted regional development, ecological conservation, green and innovative solutions and the betterment of people's lives in China, and created greater space for the development of winter sports worldwide".

With the Games to open on Friday evening, Xi said the world is turning its eyes to China, and the nation is ready.

"China will do its best to deliver to the world streamlined, safe and splendid Games, and act on the Olympic motto 'Faster, Higher, Stronger-Together'", – he added.