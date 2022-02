The United Kingdom has provided Ukraine with an additional GBP 88 million (USD 120 million) in economic aid.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a briefing on February 4, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The UK has allocated an additional GBP 88 million in economic assistance in addition to defense weapons," Kuleba said.

He also said that in the near future, Poland and the Czech Republic will transfer the latest weapons to Ukraine.

In addition, the NATO Bucharest Nine countries (Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic) will provide Ukraine with additional support in strengthening security due to the threat from Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the United States, Great Britain, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and the Czech Republic have provided Ukraine with additional defense support due to the threat from Russia.