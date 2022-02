The Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) notes that militants have deployed 76 tanks, 10 howitzers and 18 artillery mounts outside the allocated weapons storage areas in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

That follows from a report by the OSCE posted on the official website of the organization, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Mission continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons stipulated by the memorandum, as well as the package of measures and its addendum. Beyond the withdrawal lines, but outside the allocated weapons storage areas in ORDLO, the SMM observed 18 towed artillery mounts, 10 self-propelled howitzers and 76 tanks at four firing ranges near Pokrovka (36 kilometers east of Donetsk), the population center of Kruhlyk (31 kilometers southwest of Luhansk), Myrne (28 kilometers southwest of Luhansk) and Shymshynivka (27 kilometers south-west of Luhansk), as well as near a residential area," it says.

In addition, it is noted that the mission observed one armored fighting vehicle and one anti-aircraft gun in government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in particular in a residential area, as well as one infantry fighting vehicle in a non-government-controlled area of ​​Donetsk region.

On 30 January, an aerial footage available to the SMM revealed two military installations approximately two kilometers south-west of Klinkino (non-government-controlled, 85 kilometers south-east of Donetsk) and approximately one kilometer south of Samoilove (non-government-controlled, 89 kilometers south of Donetsk), as well as fresh vehicle tracks within both population centers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 13, the report of the OSCE SMM noted that 99 units of military equipment of the Russian Federation were recorded in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.