China's commercial large screen market to grow by 11.4 pct in 2022: report

China's commercial large screen market is expected to see the shipments grow by 11.4% year on year to reach 9.53 mln in 2022, according to an industry report, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The total shipments of interactive whiteboard will reach 2.18 mln next year, up 17.8% from a year ago, according to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Advertising machines will see the largest growth of 33.9% thanks to increasing demand from the retailing industry that has seen rapid digital transformation, the IDC data showed.

The firm expects next year's commercial TV and splicing liquid crystal display screen to tick up 4.5% and 11.6%, respectively.

By 2023, about 28% of commercial display manufacturers will have the ability to provide visual solutions in smart scenarios due to accelerated integration between industries.