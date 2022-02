Turkey To Open Consulates In Kharkiv And Lviv, Ukraine To Raise Consulate Status To General One In Antalya - Z

Turkey intends to open consulates in Kharkiv and Lviv, and Ukraine intends to raise the status of a consulate to a general consulate in Antalya (Turkey).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a joint statement with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following a meeting in Kyiv on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We welcome the intention of the Turkish side to strengthen its diplomatic presence and open general consulates in Kharkiv and Lviv. We will also upgrade the status of the consular office in Antalya to a general consulate," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that about two million Ukrainians visited Turkey in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Turkey signed an agreement on a free trade zone and a number of other agreements on Thursday.

Zelenskyy thanked Erdoğan for the initiative to mediate in negotiations with Russia.