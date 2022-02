NACB To Study Video Of Conversation Between MP Trukhin And Police Officer After Road Accident – Source

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) intends to establish the authenticity of the videotape of a conversation between Member of Parliament Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People faction) and a police officer after a traffic accident involving him.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, Trukhin has not yet been summoned for questioning by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, which is investigating whether Trukhin offered a bribe to police officers after the traffic accident, which occurred in Kyiv region in August 2021.

"The authenticity of the videotape will be determined," he said.

The existing materials related to the traffic accident involving Trukhin will also be examined, including the materials obtained by the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the source, the issue of serving Trukhin with notification of suspicion is not yet being considered because the pre-trial investigation has just begun.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has registered a criminal case against Trukhin on suspicion of offering a bribe to police officers after a traffic accident involving him.

The pre-trial investigation is entrusted to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Ukrainska Pravda publication has published an investigation into the traffic accident.

In the video, which was recorded by a police camera after the accident, Trukhin told the police officer, "Let me go quietly into the woods" and then promised to "talk" to Interior Affairs Minister Monastyrskyi.

Trukhin can be heard in the video saying that he was not driving the car that was involved in the traffic accident.

He also promised to “than” the police officers and said that he was ready to "unload" UAH 150,000.