Rotation Occurs In ORDLO Due To Spread Of Russian Propaganda About Alleged Future Offensive Of Ukraine - Rezni

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov states that rotation is taking place in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions due to the spread of Russian propaganda about the alleged future offensive of Ukraine.

He said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the territory of the occupied part of ORDLO, a rotation is taking place, because today our intelligence is observing fear and a low-level psychological state among militants and mercenaries, since they perceive Russian propaganda about an allegedly future Ukrainian offensive, and this is very clearly reflected in the psychological state of mercenaries," he noted.

Besides, intelligence notes that Russia continues to supply the occupying forces of the first and second army corps with weapons and fuels and lubricants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, militants fired at the Hnutove checkpoint in Donetsk region, no one was injured.