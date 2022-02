The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NAСB) has put Verkhovna Rada Member Serhii Kuzminykh (Servant of the People) suspected of receiving unlawful benefits in the amount of UAH 558,000 on the wanted list.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Kuzminykh was put on the wanted list on February 3.

He was put on the wanted list, because he did not systematically appear at the call of the anti-corruption authorities.

Kuzminykh is absent from his place of residence.

At the moment, the MP is hiding from the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, MP Kuzminykh suspected of receiving unlawful benefits in the amount of UAH 558,000 faces a fine of UAH 34,000 to UAH 93,500 or from two to five years in prison.

The SACPO again summoned MP Kuzminykh, suspected of corruption, to conduct legal proceedings.