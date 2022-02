Foreign Ministry Calls Belarus’ Message About Use Of UAVs By Ukraine On Border Provocation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the "strong protest" of Belarus over the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle on its border by Ukraine as a provocation, since Ukraine did not use the UAV.

Speaker of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko wrote this on his Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Another provocation by the authorities in Belarus. The mythical “tons of weapons” were replaced by “drones”. Ukraine did not use UAVs. We urge Minsk not to play along with the destabilization actions of Russia. Peace on the border between Belarus and Ukraine is in the interests of the entire region,” he wrote.

Earlier, on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, a message appeared that on February 3, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus, Ihor Kizim, was summoned to their Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to whom a "strong protest" was filed in connection with the "targeted launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle from Ukraine to the territory of Belarus."

"The mentioned Ukrainian UAV on January 24, 2022 illegally crossed the state border of Belarus, was detected in the airspace of our country and subsequently forced to land by specialists of the Armed Forces. Based on the analysis of onboard equipment data, it was established for certain that it was launched from the territory of Ukraine in order to conduct illegal reconnaissance activities over the Brest military training ground," the statement says.

The website of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry notes that the Ukrainian side was informed that by these unfriendly steps it (Ukraine) deliberately provokes an escalation of the situation in the region, which does not contribute to a civilized bilateral dialogue.

The Belarusian side also demanded that such destructive actions be prevented in the future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus began joint exercises on the territory of Belarus.

On the same day, Belarus banned the transit of Lithuanian oil products, including to Ukraine.