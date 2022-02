The General Staff of the Armed Forces declined to say whether the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is liable for the military service.

This is stated in the response of the General Staff to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The Agency asked the General Staff for information on whether Zelenskyy is on the military list and what status he has if he is not liable for military service.

"In order to avoid violation of the laws of Ukraine and possible provocations, in the conditions of a special period in the state, information about the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy can be provided only with his consent, by the relevant information manager," the response says.

Also, the General Staff explained that, according to the law "On mobilization training and mobilization", persons liable for military service who work in state authorities, other state bodies, local governments and enterprises, institutions and organizations that have mobilization tasks (orders) if it is necessary to ensure the functioning of these bodies and the fulfillment of mobilization tasks (orders), they are subject to reservation.

The organization, procedure, scope and list of positions and professions of persons liable for military service, which are subject to reservation for the period of mobilization and in wartime, are determined by the relevant law, as well as acts of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy initiates a termination of conscription for military service from 2024.