The popular Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange Qmall will become the first such institution in the world to offer its services within the MetaVerse.

The news was announced by Mykola Udianskyi, one of the co-founders of the Qmall exchange, a well-known IT businessman who was listed as one of Forbes Top 100 richest Ukrainians in 2021.

"Our MetaVerse will be a breakthrough in the field of crypto exchanges. Its main tasks are to attract even more new customers and to create super-attractive prices for Qmall tokens", – the businessman explained.

It is planned that the Qmall MetaVerse will be ready for launch by the end of 2022. The MetaVerse will contain a virtual infrastructure of supermarkets, entertainment venues and other interesting locations. In each of them, you can use Qmall tokens to purchase goods and services, just like in real life.

"The MetaVerse is a kind of virtual reality that has a daily life of its own. While wandering around the city, owners of Qmall tokens will be able to pay with cryptocurrency in virtual bars, shops, cinemas, theaters, or take part in auctions, and so on. This should encourage us to improve coins so that the demand for them and their investment attractiveness grow", – Udianskyi said.

The businessman emphasized that such a crypto exchange project is the first not only in Ukraine, but also the first in the world.

"This means that with the help of our MetaVerse, the Ukrainian crypto market is reaching a new qualitative level, significantly ahead of its competitors", – Udianskyi stressed.

The new exchange was presented on November 3, 2021 in Kyiv. On February 15,by Mykola Udyansky, since 2021 included in the TOP-100 richest Ukrainians according to Forbes and IT businessman in the field of blockchain technology Bogdan Prilepa. The third round of token sales in the IDO format will take place. And on the same day, Qmall token trading will be opened on three top DEX exchanges at once.