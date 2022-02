An amphibious robot is seen during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Winter Olympic Park in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Meng Chenguang.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to watch the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

"Yes, absolutely. We all do", – Psaki told reporters during the daily White House press briefing. "We are looking forward to it and to cheering on our American athletes who will be competing".

Performers are seen at the Winter Olympic Park in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Cai Yang.

The opening ceremony of the Games will take place on Friday, with competition running on Feb. 2-20.

The U.S. team for the Games includes 224 athletes.

"The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different", – Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, said.