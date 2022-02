U.S., Sweden, Switzerland, UK, And Canada Launch Partnership For Strong Ukraine Fund

The United States, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Canada have launched a fund called the Partnership for a Strong Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A memorandum on the establishment of the Partnership for a Strong Ukraine fund was signed on Wednesday, February 2.

The fund will support the long-term development of the communities affected by Russia's armed aggression, prevent further escalation, and prepare for the smooth and unhindered social, economic, and political reintegration of the non-government-controlled territories.

The first phase of implementation of the fund's program is expected to last until March 2024, and its budget is expected to be GBP 35 million (UAH 1.3 billion).

Several pilot projects aimed at supporting the most vulnerable communities, strengthening civilian-military cooperation, and improving energy efficiency in Luhansk and Donetsk regions have already been approved.

Besides, the fund will improve regional communication capabilities to counter misinformation and promote inclusive dialogue in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the future, the fund will work to optimize public services and expand economic opportunities by supporting the reintegration of the non-government-controlled territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UK, Canada, the U.S., Switzerland, and Sweden announced on August 24, 2021, that they intended to establish a joint international fund called "Partnership for a Strong Ukraine."