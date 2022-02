President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that the military assistance of partners is intended solely for protection.

He said this at a briefing following a meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to say that since this is not the first year of the war, not the first year of escalation and not the first year of occupation, therefore, it is unfair to say that we see in this (military assistance) some kind of tactical steps on our part.. After part of our territories has been occupied, after that we increase the level of our defense capability, the combat capability of our army. We fundamentally understand what we need. I'm not ready to speak publicly today about what, with which country we agree and what we get. It is very important for us that all these weapons are all protection, we think only about peace, only about the de-occupation of territories and only through diplomacy," the President said.

According to him, Ukraine will not give away any more of its land, no matter what the cost to the country.

"We are talking about the fact that today we will not give away a single piece of our land. We will not give away our territories, no matter what the cost of this matter. Therefore, we have also prepared a list of what is needed for our army," the head of state said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop a bill providing for the termination of conscription for military service from 2024 and initiated an increase in the minimum wage of contract military personnel to 3 minimum wages by 2024.